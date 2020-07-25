Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sabrina Ionescu has arrived in the WNBA, though her debut ended in defeat.

The No. 1 overall pick took the court for the first time Saturday for the Liberty in the WNBA’s first game of the condensed season. New York fell to the Storm 87-71, with All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, who were both out last year due to injuries, leading the way for Seattle.

Ionescu struggled shooting, going 4-for-15 from the field and 0-for-8 from three. Despite rust at little rust, however, her all-around performance was generally solid.

Ionescu finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. She also showed her handles while battling last season’s Defensive Player of the Year, Natasha Howard.

The rook put last year's Defensive Player of the Year on skates 👀 @Sabrina_i20 pic.twitter.com/WUOz3xU9lU — ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2020

.@sabrina_i20 lays it in for her first career bucket! Tune in NOW on @espn to watch the @seattlestorm take on @nyliberty! pic.twitter.com/eX0VVqdB69 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 25, 2020

We can’t wait to see what else she has in store.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images