Nathan Eovaldi is taking the safety protocols put in place by Major League Baseball due to COVID-19 seriously. And he wants his teammates to do the same thing.

Players should wear masks entering the park and wear one during games if they choose to do so. They also should refrain from spitting and high-fiving others.

Eovaldi garnered praise from Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy for taking things seriously during what is a weird time for MLB. Kennedy revealed on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” the right-hander, along with J.D. Martinez, spoke to their teammates about the importance of taking the protocols in place seriously.

“When you get to the end of the season, the team that’s crowned World Series champion is going to be a team that followed the procedures and protocols,” Kennedy said, as transcribed by MassLive. “Nate Eovaldi specifically gets a ton of credit. He spoke up early in camp right when we came back about the need for taking the rules seriously and taking the protocols seriously as did J.D. Martinez and some of our other team leaders.

“It’s been good to see,” he added, “but again to caution expectations, we do recognize there’s risk here and we’re going to have to continue to be diligent as we go forward so we can pull this off. Because it’s not just one team. It’s the whole industry that needs to pull together to try to get through this.”

Martinez has asthma, so it’s no surprise he’s speaking up about the importance of wearing masks and staying socially distant.

Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox when they open their season Friday night at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images