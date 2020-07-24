Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s anybody’s guess as to who will throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox are scheduled to kick off their 2020 Major League Baseball season against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m. ET. And while we know Nathan Eovaldi will start the game, we don’t know is who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

If you ask Sam Kennedy… well, he isn’t dropping many hints.

The Red Sox president and CEO wouldn’t say who it was, but did mention it would be “someone the city is proud of,” via MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

We’re sure a number of people come to mind with that vague description. But either way, we can’t wait to see who it is.

See you Friday!

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images