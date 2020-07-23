Seattle’s NHL team will be nameless no more.
The franchise tweeted a video hinting at a major announcement that will be made Thursday at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). Ir shows a crew on a boat as they reel in a red light.
Check out the video:
07.23.2020 – 9:00am PT
The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3
— NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020
It’s unclear what the name will be, though Mayor Mannor’s John Hoven revealed in January on Sirius XM’s NFL Network Radio in January that he believed it would be Kraken.
Sockeyes also has been thrown around.
Set your alarms, folks. We’re going to have a new NHL team come Thursday!
