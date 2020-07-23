Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Seattle’s NHL team will be nameless no more.

The franchise tweeted a video hinting at a major announcement that will be made Thursday at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). Ir shows a crew on a boat as they reel in a red light.

Check out the video:

07.23.2020 – 9:00am PT The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3 — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

It’s unclear what the name will be, though Mayor Mannor’s John Hoven revealed in January on Sirius XM’s NFL Network Radio in January that he believed it would be Kraken.

Sockeyes also has been thrown around.

Set your alarms, folks. We’re going to have a new NHL team come Thursday!

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images