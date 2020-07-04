Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Njoku reportedly wants out of Cleveland, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be wise to put in a call.

The Browns tight end and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reportedly asked the organization to trade him Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Njoku, who reportedly wants to be traded before training camp starts July 28, finds himself on a crowded depth chart including newly-signed starter Austin Hooper and fourth-rounder Harrison Bryant.

Enter Belichick.

Belichick and the Patriots began to address the glaring need with draftees Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, however, Keene is more of a H-Back than a pass-catching tight end and while Asiasi could become the starter, bringing in the 23-year-old Njoku would bolster the position group.

Njoku is a talented pass catcher with impressive speed (4.6 40-yard dash) and size (6-foot-4, 246 pounds). While being impacted by a wrist injury and concussion last season, the 2017 first-round pick recorded 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He ranked among the top 10 tight ends in receiving yards that season.

What also makes the Njoku-Patriots potential deal intriguing is the finances. Njoku is owed $1.76 million in 2020 with a $3 million cap hit, per Spotrac. So, while the Patriots don’t have much cap space, they should be able to make some arrangements for a modest contract.

Now, we wait and perhaps watch Belichick work.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images