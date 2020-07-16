So, hockey is back.

Like, actually back.

Training camps around the NHL opened up this week, with the Boston Bruins getting going Monday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. Already, there is no shortage of storylines: What should we make of the delay in David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase’s return to camp? Is Anders Bjork carving out a role for himself in the lineup? Is Jeremy Lauzon still Boston’s right side third pairing defenseman?

In the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen unpack all of those storylines and more.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://nesn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/BRUINS-POD-0716.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images