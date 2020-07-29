When the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets square off Wednesday night at Citi Field, you can play along.
NESN Games and Chalkline Sports are teaming up for a pick-six of sorts for Wednesday’s game in New York. The rules are simple: Make your best guess on a few prop bets and potentially win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.
Picks must be in by the 7:10 p.m. ET start time.
Here are the six different categories:
Moneyline (who will win?)
Over/under 7.5 runs scored
First inning (who will win?)
Over/under 8.5 Red Sox total team hits
Will Nathan Eovaldi get a win?
Will the Red Sox hit a home run?
Click here to make your Red Sox predictions at Games.NESN.com >>
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images