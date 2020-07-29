Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets square off Wednesday night at Citi Field, you can play along.

NESN Games and Chalkline Sports are teaming up for a pick-six of sorts for Wednesday’s game in New York. The rules are simple: Make your best guess on a few prop bets and potentially win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.

Picks must be in by the 7:10 p.m. ET start time.

Here are the six different categories:

Moneyline (who will win?)

Over/under 7.5 runs scored

First inning (who will win?)

Over/under 8.5 Red Sox total team hits

Will Nathan Eovaldi get a win?

Will the Red Sox hit a home run?

