What will this weekend’s Premier League games have in store?

Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League games will feature one of England’s fiercest rivalries and also will bring races for European places to the fore. Sheffield United will welcome Chelsea to Bramall Lane on Saturday, with the Blues looking to end the Blades’ hopes of a top-five finish. Tottenham will host Arsenal on Saturday in the North London Derby, as both sides need a win to brighten their fading hopes of staying in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League reckonings.

Fans can opt into the English soccer action, too, thanks to NESN Games, as they can pick the winner of each contest or opt for a draw. The winner of this week’s “EPL Pick 5” contest will earn a $25 online gift code to the ’47 online store.

