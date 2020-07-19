Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Aric Almirola will start at the pole alongside Ryan Blaney.

The rules for our “O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Challenge: are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images