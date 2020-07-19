When the field heads to green Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.
NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Aric Almirola will start at the pole alongside Ryan Blaney.
The rules for our “O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Challenge: are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET start time.
Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!
Go to Games.NESN.com to play!
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images