Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday at Kentucky Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Quaker State 400. Kyle Busch will start at the pole in Kentucky’s annual summer Cup Series race.

The rules for our “Quaker State 400” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 2:30 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images