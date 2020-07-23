Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday at Kansas Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Super Start Batteries 400, which will take place under the lights. Kevin Harvick will start at the pole alongside Joey Logano.

The rules for our “Super Start Batteries 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 7:30 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images