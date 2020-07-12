Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman duke it out Saturday night at “Fight Island”, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for UFC 251, which will take place at at Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Masvidal and Usman’s welterweight clash tops the card, which is absolutely loaded.

The rules for our “UFC 251 challenge” are simple: Pick the winner of each fight as well as the over/under for Masvidal and Usman. You should know that Masvidal, one of the UFC’s most exciting fighters, took the fight on six day’s notice.

Picks must be in by 10 p.m. ET.

