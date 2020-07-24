It’s now or never for Premier League teams and fans.

The 38th, and final, round of the 2019-20 Premier League season will take place Sunday, with all 20 teams in competitive action for the last time until September. Highlights of Round 38 include Liverpool’s visit to Newcastle, Arsenal’s home game against Watford and Manchester United’s visit to Leicester City, a game which likely will determine which side finishes in the top four and earns a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The winner of this week's "EPL Pick 5" contest will earn a $25 online gift code to the '47 online store.

