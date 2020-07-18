Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League fans still can score before the season ends.

Sunday’s Premier League games will impact races for spots in next season’s European competitions, against relegation and everything in-between, as the penultimate round of the 2019-20 season heats up. The marquee matchups will pit Tottenham versus Leicester City, Sheffield United versus Everton and Wolves versus Crystal Palace.

Fans can enter English soccer’s fray, thanks to NESN Games, as they can pick the winner of each contest or opt for a draw. The winner of this week’s “EPL Pick 5” contest will earn a $25 online gift code to the ’47 online store.

