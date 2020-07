Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz is getting ready to go back to work as the Boston Bruins get set for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

She caught up with Courtney Cox and talked about the challenges of reporting on the Stanley Cup Playoffs remotely.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images