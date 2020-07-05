Two days ago, the Cleveland Indians announced their commitment to “engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

And Terry Francona is on board with the idea.

The Indians veteran manager was asked about the issue during a Zoom call following the team’s Sunday workout. And Francona didn’t mince words.

“I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said, per the Associated Press. “I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement. I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful.

“And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

The Indians’ announcement came shortly after the Washington Redskins announced similar plans to reconsider the team’s name. And Francona hopes people will use this opportunity to learn and grow.

“Even at my age, you don’t want to be too old to learn or to realize that, maybe I’ve been ignorant of some things, and to be ashamed of it, and to try to be better,” Francona said. “I’m glad that we’re going to be open to listening because I think that’s probably the most important thing right now, is being willing to listen, not necessarily just talk.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images