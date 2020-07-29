“The Last Dance” raked in record numbers for ESPN this spring, and it could see more success come September.
The hit docuseries has received three nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series. It’s also been nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program.
“The Last Dance” has some tough competition for best documentary, including Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness,” PBS’ “American Masters,” Hulu’s “Hillary,” and HBO’s “McMillion$.”
(You can check out a full list of the nominees here.)
The Emmys are scheduled to air Sept. 20 on CBS.
Thumbnail photo via ESPN