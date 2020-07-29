Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thiago Alcantara likely will take his talents elsewhere in the coming weeks.

Bayern Munich is willing to sell the star midfielder during the summer transfer window, according to Bild’s Christian Falk and Sky Germany. The Bundesliga champion reportedly will demand a transfer fee of between €30 million (£27 million/$35 million) and €40 million (£36 million/$47 million) for him.

Our Story: The Bosses of @fcbayern have decided that Thiago will be allowed to leave with an offer of at least 30 Mio Euros. TRUE: there is no offer yet @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 29, 2020

Sky Germany are reporting that Bayern Munich want €40m for Thiago. #FCBayern #LFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 29, 2020

Thiago’s Bayern contract will expire in 2021, and he reportedly declined to extend his deal, prompting the club’s decision to sell him this summer. Thiago, 29, likely will be one of the most accomplished players available in the summer transfer market. Rumors have linked him with Liverpool, and other Premier League clubs are expected to show interest in his services.

Thiago has played 36 games in central midfield for Bayern this season in all competitions. He helped Bayern win the Bundesliga (German league) and DFB-Pokal (German Cup) this season, and the club is one of the favorites to win the restarted UEFA Champions League next month.

Thiago has been a serial winner since he joined Bayern in 2013. His resume includes seven consecutive Bundesliga titles, as well as four DFB-Pokals, one FIFA Club World Cup (in 2014) and one UEFA Super Cup (also 2014). He also appeared in 37 games for Spain’s national team, including two appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

