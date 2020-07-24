Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The day Boston Red Sox fans have been waiting for finally has arrived.

The Red Sox on Friday will kick off their 2020 season, roughly four months after the campaign originally was supposed to begin. Of course, this season will be unlike any other, with a reduced schedule and empty ballparks chief among the quirks.

The unusual nature of the 2020 MLB season shouldn’t deter you from taking it in, however. As Dropkick Murphys frontman and Massachusetts native Ken Casey explained serving as the narrator for a Red Sox hype video released Friday, we should fully embrace the next four months of baseball.

Well said.

The Red Sox’s Opening Day clash with the Baltimore Orioles will be the first of a three-game set between the American League East rivals at Fenway Park. Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for Boston opposite left-hander Tommy Milone.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images