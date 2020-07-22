Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The stars always come out for Tom Brady Instagrams, but an unexpected face made an appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Brady on Wednesday shared your run-of-the-mill photo dump with some motivational quote about being a quarterback or something. “A quarterback must believe in himself – his work must convince his teammates that he can be trusted when all else fails,” he wrote.

Here’s the post:

The comments section featured some familiar faces, with Gisele Bundchen, Jayson Tatum, Shaun White, DeAndre Hopkins, Willie McGinest and, of course, the official TB12 brand account, all offering offering affirmation in the form of emojis. A cursory scroll revealed nothing out of the ordinary.

That is, until Tie Domi — yes, the same Tie Domi best known for being an oft-penalized enforcer for the Toronto Maple Leafs — showed up.

Check this out:

No, the comment wasn’t anything revolutionary, but we nevertheless did not expect to see Tie Domi commenting on a Tom Brady Instagram.

Ain’t 2020 something else?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images