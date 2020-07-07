Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After just over four months, the NBA finally is on its way back to action.

The league will resume action July 30 in Orlando, Fla. with the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans suiting up first, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers right after.

The Boston Celtics will get back on the court for the first time July 31 when they take on the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

In what will undoubtedly go down as one of, if not the most unorthodox season in the league’s history, it’s completely up in the air who will take home the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Two-time NBA champion and current TNT analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith sat down with NESN’s Emerson Lotzia on Monday night’s edition of “NESN After Hours” to discuss the league’s impending return, as well as the Celtics’ chance to take the league’s crown.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images