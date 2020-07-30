Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady never has been the most fleet of foot, and one has to think that won’t start now as he enters his age 43 season.

… Or will it?

No, it won’t. But that didn’t stop the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller from cracking a self-deprecating joke on social media Thursday, one day after his first official practice with his new team.

While Brady often has been ribbed for his lack of speed and rushing ability, he’s used it as an opportunity to poke fun at himself, especially when he eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for his career in the 2018 season.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images