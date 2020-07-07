Tom Brady has plenty of memorable moments to look back on from his time with the Patriots, including six Super Bowl triumphs.

But purely based on on-field performance, arguably Brady’s finest showing might have come in a game many New England fans have forgotten about.

Brady and the Patriots offense put together a masterpiece in Week 11 against the Bills in 2007, scoring touchdowns on their first seven (!) drives of the contest in Buffalo. The future Hall of Fame quarterback finished the night with a borderline laughable stat line: 31-of-39 for 373 yards with five touchdowns, four of which to Randy Moss.

TB12 recalled the stellar performance in an episode of Apple TV+’s “Greatness Code.”

“I almost giggle every time I think about that game,” Brady said, as transcribed by Boston.com. “Because ever since that game, I’m still trying to get back to that point. Because in so many ways, for me, it was a perfect night.”

Brady continued: “I don’t think many people would ever think about that game when they think about my career. I don’t think people would go, ‘Man, that Sunday night Buffalo Bills game, that was the one.’ But for me, when I think about it — and I’ve got this big catalog of games — I think, ‘Yep, that was the one.'”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surely are hoping Brady can find this form in the upcoming season as the franchise tries to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images