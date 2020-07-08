Willie McGinest played in the NFL for well over a decade, and he believes he has a certain trainer to thank in part. One that New England Patriots fans are quite familiar with.

McGinest and the rest of NFL Network’s players-turned-analysts recently were tasked with identifying their best career decision. While many of McGinest’s colleagues chose signing with a certain team, the former linebacker opted for his work with Alex Guerrero.

“One reason I was able to play 15 years in the NFL is because I started working with Alex Guerrero,” McGinest said, per NFL.com. “I was immediately sold on his method and approach to injury prevention and worked with him in the early 2000s — even flying him to New England at times. Guerrero was eventually allowed to come to the Patriots’ facilities to work on me and my teammates. He’s worked with so many professional athletes over the years and extended so many careers. Just look at my former teammate Tom Brady. He’s still playing at a high level and will be 43 years old in August.”

Guerrero effectively has become synonymous with Brady, and arguably nobody swears by the trainer’s methods more than the future Hall of Fame quarterback himself. And at this point, it’s tough to ignore the results.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images