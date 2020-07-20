Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it’s that time of the year again.

No, we’re not talking about NFL training camp. We’re talking, of course, about Gisele Bundchen’s birthday.

The Brazilian supermodel turned 40 on Monday and her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, celebrated with a touching Instagram post.

Take a look:

Happy 40th Birthday Gisele

“You are the sunshine of my life

That’s why I’ll always be around

You are the apple of my eye

Forever you’ll stay in my heart” ❤️❤️

In case you’re wondering, Brady was quoting Stevie Wonder’s hit song “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”

Solid choice, Tom.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images