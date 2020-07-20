Well, it’s that time of the year again.
No, we’re not talking about NFL training camp. We’re talking, of course, about Gisele Bundchen’s birthday.
The Brazilian supermodel turned 40 on Monday and her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, celebrated with a touching Instagram post.
Take a look:
Happy 40th Birthday Gisele
“You are the sunshine of my life
That’s why I’ll always be around
You are the apple of my eye
Forever you’ll stay in my heart” ❤️❤️
In case you’re wondering, Brady was quoting Stevie Wonder’s hit song “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”
Solid choice, Tom.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images