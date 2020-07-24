Tom Werner fired a shot across the country Friday.

The Red Sox chairman joined WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” shortly before Boston’s season opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. On the topic of Mookie Betts’ new contract with the Dodgers, Werner offered a harsh reminder to folks in Los Angeles celebrating the 12-year, $365 million extension.

“When people are partying in Los Angeles, I just want to remind Los Angeles because I come from Los Angeles and I spend the winters there, that in the last 20 years, Los Angeles has won zero World Series and the Red Sox have won four,” Werner said, as transcribed by MassLive.com. “I’ve got nothing to be complaining about regarding our past. We think we made the right decision at the time.”

Werner’s point is accurate: The Red Sox have won four titles since 2004, whereas the Dodgers still are searching for their first championship since 1988 despite winning seven consecutive National League West crowns and advancing to back-to-back World Series in 2017 and 2018. (Boston defeated Los Angeles in the 2018 Fall Classic.)

Werner also admitted it was “difficult” for the Red Sox to trade Betts, a homegrown superstar, and that Boston shipped him to Los Angeles only after trying on “a number of occasions” to work out a long-term contract extension with the 2018 American League MVP.

But don’t be surprised if Werner’s jab toward Los Angeles ruffles a few feathers on the West Coast. And to be fair, the Dodgers are well positioned for success moving forward, especially with Betts locked up through the 2032 season, so perhaps they’ll get over the World Series hump soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images