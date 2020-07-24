Torey Krug might be entering the stretch run of his Boston Bruins career, and it could happen under quite the circumstances.

The Bruins defenseman will be a free agent when the NHL offseason finally begins, meaning the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs could be his final games with the Black and Gold.

Given the uncertain financial environment of the NHL amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Bruins’ precarious salary cap situation, re-signing Krug looks like a long shot. The 29-year-old obviously understands that, and he says it makes this Stanley Cup push even more important.

“One of the first things we all talk about in the locker room is being aware of the situation right in front of (us) and then accepting that situation. For me, it’s no secret that this potentially could be the last run I have at winning a Cup with this group,” Krug said Friday on a Zoom call with reporters.

“Not only that, I get to do that while being stuck in a bubble with all those guys and get to enjoy their company 24/7 for as long as we’re there. I’m just trying to enjoy it. Obviously we have to remain focus and we have a job to do, but I think that’s part of the process we all enjoy in here. It’s always fun to go to battle with these guys.”

Unsurprisingly, Krug doesn’t expect to hold anything back, even with a potentially massive payday awaiting him on the other side of this postseason.

“I’m not approaching the games any differently,” he said. “I’m still willing to sacrifice and do anything for this group, as they are for anyone else in that locker room. That’s the fun part of it. Going to battle and then we get to return to a hotel room and reminisce on the games and create better memories than we already have right now. I’m excited about the opportunity, and I know those guys are as well.”

All things aside, the goal remains quite clear.

“We’re going into this bubble with a job to do and we’re going up there with a purpose,” Krug said. ” … We have a chance to win the Stanley Cup and we’re going to focus on that.”

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images