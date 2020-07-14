Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tensions were running high Tuesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena.

Well, not really. Quite the opposite, actually.

The Boston Bruins held their second training camp practice of the NHL’s restart, skating for about 45 minutes in Brighton.

Near the end of the session, Torey Krug decided to chase down fellow defenseman Connor Clifton from behind, and the two proceeded to drop the gloves and (jokingly) scrap for a little bit.

You can watch video of the “fight” here.

Of course, neither Clifton nor Krug are regarded as typical enforcers, but they haven’t totally shied away from fights in the past. Generally, it’s just, you know, not against a teammate.

