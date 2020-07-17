Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has a shot at some additional hardware, as the Boston Bruins prepare for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The NHL announced Friday that Rask has been named a finalist for the 2020 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s best goaltender as voted on by general managers.

Connor Hellebucyk of the Winnipeg Jets and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning also were named finalists for the award, which Rask won in 2014 after posting a 36-15-6 record with seven shutouts, a 2.04 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.

Rask, who posted a 26-8-6 record with five shutouts in a 2019-20 regular season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, led the NHL in both goals against average (2.12) and save percentage (.929) when play stopped.

Rask and fellow Bruins netminder Jaroslav Halak already were awarded the William M. Jennings Trophy, given annually to the goalies who have played at least 25 games for the team with the fewest goals allowed in the regular season.

Of course, Rask and the Bruins have their sights set even higher, though, as Boston finished the regular season with an NHL-best 100 points in the standings and will enter the playoffs as a Stanley Cup favorite.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images