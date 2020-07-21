Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has been dealing with a fracture in his finger, but he’s not worried about potentially missing any time.

After being announced as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last week, the Boston Bruins netminder on Friday took part in a Zoom call. During the call, he was spotted wearing a splint on his finger.

Speaking to local media Tuesday, Rask was asked if the splint was just precautionary. The 33-year-old revealed it wasn’t, noting he broke it doing box jumps a few weeks ago.

“No, I fractured my finger a couple of weeks ago doing box jumps,” Rask said. “It’s getting better so I’m not worried about it, it’ll be all set once we start playing.

“I slammed my finger at the edge of the box, bent the ligament, kind of fractured the finger,” Rask later said. “So it’s a small fracture, nothing major. but you can probably imagine it’s not going to feel great to catch pucks with that. …

“I’m not worried about it, it’s just one of those things that’s going to linger a little bit. It’s been what, two-to-three weeks now, and it already feels a lot better. So I’m pretty optimistic that in a week I’ll have my normal glove on”

Rask has been a full participant in Phase 3 practices, and he also took part in some of Phase 2. As such, it’s clear the fracture isn’t limiting his ability to play.

