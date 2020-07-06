The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly locked up their Super Bowl LIV MVP quarterback for a whopping 10 years. And naturally, Twitter had a lot to say.
News broke Monday the Chiefs and Mahomes agreed to the 10-year extension, which will just get added on to his two remaining seasons left on his current contract.
At the end of the day, Mahomes will be in a Chiefs uniform through 2031. And Twitter wasted no time expressing their opinions.
I didn’t even know this was legal… https://t.co/UzaDvKBDgz
— KJ Doyle (@KJDoyleGBS) July 6, 2020
2031 seems optimistic. Not for the contract. For humanity. https://t.co/dXkXUBQWwM
— Tod Goldberg (@todgoldberg) July 6, 2020
Patrick Mahomes saves 2020! https://t.co/6SBaw5puO7
— Len Jennings (@lenjenningsKMBC) July 6, 2020
https://t.co/Ca6FMlDJvG pic.twitter.com/B49Xcoad0l
— Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) July 6, 2020
Worth every single buck! https://t.co/Jjp5nY909J
— McLovin (@_chinbus) July 6, 2020
Man just signed a baseball contract what… https://t.co/UWNTTgPebd
— ⓙⓔⓕⓕ (@OMGossGoal) July 6, 2020
Out here giving Baseball contracts in the NFL now lol https://t.co/ooCeeoRSAz
— A.J. Sambol (@Coach_SambolMNU) July 6, 2020
Of course, one thing missing from the report is the amount Mahomes will make over the course of his contract. And Twitter took note.
HOW MUCH
— Tony X (@soIoucity) July 6, 2020
The amount of money has to be absolutely astromical https://t.co/jHkNP3hSfE
— Chris Miller (@Chris_Miller_6) July 6, 2020
Frantically refreshing Twitter to see the numbers on this contract. https://t.co/f8UFPk8YIL
— Patrick Brickman (@PatrickBrickman) July 6, 2020
the perameters of this deal have to be WILD https://t.co/Ngu4zcqEBm
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) July 6, 2020
Those numbers are going to be wild. https://t.co/ZcWXIs28D3
— Aaron Wan Biscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) July 6, 2020
Drop the numbers Adam. https://t.co/L3TjokgoJG
— G (@mr_salesman2) July 6, 2020
It certainly will be interesting to see the breakdown of the deal.
More NFL: Players Want To Cancel Preseason; League To Consider Proposal
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images