The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly locked up their Super Bowl LIV MVP quarterback for a whopping 10 years. And naturally, Twitter had a lot to say.

News broke Monday the Chiefs and Mahomes agreed to the 10-year extension, which will just get added on to his two remaining seasons left on his current contract.

At the end of the day, Mahomes will be in a Chiefs uniform through 2031. And Twitter wasted no time expressing their opinions.

Of course, one thing missing from the report is the amount Mahomes will make over the course of his contract. And Twitter took note.

It certainly will be interesting to see the breakdown of the deal.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images