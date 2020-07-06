Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly locked up their Super Bowl LIV MVP quarterback for a whopping 10 years. And naturally, Twitter had a lot to say.

News broke Monday the Chiefs and Mahomes agreed to the 10-year extension, which will just get added on to his two remaining seasons left on his current contract.

At the end of the day, Mahomes will be in a Chiefs uniform through 2031. And Twitter wasted no time expressing their opinions.

I didn’t even know this was legal… https://t.co/UzaDvKBDgz — KJ Doyle (@KJDoyleGBS) July 6, 2020

2031 seems optimistic. Not for the contract. For humanity. https://t.co/dXkXUBQWwM — Tod Goldberg (@todgoldberg) July 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes saves 2020! https://t.co/6SBaw5puO7 — Len Jennings (@lenjenningsKMBC) July 6, 2020

Man just signed a baseball contract what… https://t.co/UWNTTgPebd — ⓙⓔⓕⓕ (@OMGossGoal) July 6, 2020

Out here giving Baseball contracts in the NFL now lol https://t.co/ooCeeoRSAz — A.J. Sambol (@Coach_SambolMNU) July 6, 2020

Of course, one thing missing from the report is the amount Mahomes will make over the course of his contract. And Twitter took note.

HOW MUCH — Tony X (@soIoucity) July 6, 2020

The amount of money has to be absolutely astromical https://t.co/jHkNP3hSfE — Chris Miller (@Chris_Miller_6) July 6, 2020

Frantically refreshing Twitter to see the numbers on this contract. https://t.co/f8UFPk8YIL — Patrick Brickman (@PatrickBrickman) July 6, 2020

the perameters of this deal have to be WILD https://t.co/Ngu4zcqEBm — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) July 6, 2020

Those numbers are going to be wild. https://t.co/ZcWXIs28D3 — Aaron Wan Biscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) July 6, 2020

It certainly will be interesting to see the breakdown of the deal.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images