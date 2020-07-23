Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Love it or hate it, “Sweet Caroline” is synonymous with the Boston Red Sox.

The Neil Diamond classic has graced the airwaves at Fenway Park in the eighth inning of each Sox game since 2002, and the COVID-19 pandemic apparently won’t be stopping it.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford took to Twitter on Tuesday night to show an empty Fenway Park holding true to the tradition, and Twitter had a field day with it.

