Patience is a virtue, right?
Well, New England Patriots fans seemed happy to not wait any longer regarding quarterback Cam Newton.
The Patriots, who reportedly agreed to a deal with Newton more than a week ago, officially announced the agreement Wednesday. (Newton pretty much confirmed the deal himself last week, though.)
It prompted an outpouring of hilarious memes and comments on Twitter, which you can check out below:
FINALLY WOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/cgXQ2TngCL
— Gooner Hiba (@Hibachimura) July 8, 2020
LFG pic.twitter.com/he10MGuU8K
— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) July 8, 2020
He’s here and he’s perfect pic.twitter.com/1O5ZLBBNaU
— Ahsoka fan (@TheBG_11) July 8, 2020
It’s time baby 😈 pic.twitter.com/wEImuEb8Z3
— Alboomin ✍🏾💸 (@5StarRecruiit) July 8, 2020
— Amir Elananzeh (@AmirElananzeh) July 8, 2020
WE LIVEEEE pic.twitter.com/LFmNxpUPNB
— Trey (@Trey9382) July 8, 2020
Soon pic.twitter.com/LSky3skrCY
— 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 (@LoneIyChris) July 8, 2020
❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ErDW0vaVl
— Marc (@SpIashford) July 8, 2020
Welcome to the New England Patriots, Cam!!! Good luck with the Patriots!!! pic.twitter.com/rq1PTttAQz
— Austin Ahern (@AustinAhern2) July 8, 2020
One patriot place here I come pic.twitter.com/GqLzgbxCl0
— TJ Bolarinho (@BolarinhoTj) July 8, 2020
— BIDEN MY TIME TIL HARRIS 2024!!!!!! (@trashtastictara) July 8, 2020
Newton reportedly was told he would have to compete for the starting quarterback job along with second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer.
The 31-year-old, a former NFL MVP, has been seen working out with receiver Mohamed Sanu.
