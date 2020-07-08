Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patience is a virtue, right?

Well, New England Patriots fans seemed happy to not wait any longer regarding quarterback Cam Newton.

The Patriots, who reportedly agreed to a deal with Newton more than a week ago, officially announced the agreement Wednesday. (Newton pretty much confirmed the deal himself last week, though.)

It prompted an outpouring of hilarious memes and comments on Twitter, which you can check out below:

He’s here and he’s perfect pic.twitter.com/1O5ZLBBNaU — Ahsoka fan (@TheBG_11) July 8, 2020

Welcome to the New England Patriots, Cam!!! Good luck with the Patriots!!! pic.twitter.com/rq1PTttAQz — Austin Ahern (@AustinAhern2) July 8, 2020

One patriot place here I come pic.twitter.com/GqLzgbxCl0 — TJ Bolarinho (@BolarinhoTj) July 8, 2020

pic.twitter.com/ljOKWMWpRn — BIDEN MY TIME TIL HARRIS 2024!!!!!! (@trashtastictara) July 8, 2020

Newton reportedly was told he would have to compete for the starting quarterback job along with second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer.

The 31-year-old, a former NFL MVP, has been seen working out with receiver Mohamed Sanu.

