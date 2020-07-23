Folks on social media were quite impressed by Thursday’s rollout from the Seattle Kraken, whose team name, color scheme and sweaters drew rave reviews.

The reception for the updates to Washington D.C.’s NFL team wasn’t quite as positive.

Washington, which ditched its old team name and logo nearly two weeks ago, on Thursday revealed it will be known as the Washington Football Team for the time being. The franchise will keep its color scheme, but the old logo on the helmets will be replaced by the players’ number.

Considering Washington had quite a bit of time to mull things over, most people weren’t exactly impressed with the organization’s decisions. Those feelings were expressed in an outpouring of tweets.

The Washington Football Team will open its 2020 season against the football team from Philadelphia, which is more commonly known as the Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY Sports Images