Well, it didn’t take very long for the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando, Fla. to send social media into a frenzy.

The first wave of teams arrived to Walt Disney World Resort on Tuesday ahead of the NBA’s restart to the 2019-20 season. Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels was the first player to shed some light on life inside the bubble, as he shared an Instagram story of his first dinner in the league’s central location for the next few months.

The meal — if you can even call it that — didn’t look very appetizing, which prompted a flurry of tweets from NBA Twitter.

Luckily for the players in Orlando, the dining apparently will improve once they’ve been settled in for a few days.

Regular-season action is set to kick off July 30. Here’s hoping players are properly fueled by that point.

