Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, it didn’t take very long for the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando, Fla. to send social media into a frenzy.

The first wave of teams arrived to Walt Disney World Resort on Tuesday ahead of the NBA’s restart to the 2019-20 season. Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels was the first player to shed some light on life inside the bubble, as he shared an Instagram story of his first dinner in the league’s central location for the next few months.

The meal — if you can even call it that — didn’t look very appetizing, which prompted a flurry of tweets from NBA Twitter.

Troy Daniels shared what dinner looked like the first night inside the NBA bubble. (via @troydaniels) pic.twitter.com/3z6qjmJLkZ — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2020

No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020

LeBron’s dinner vs. rest of NBA pic.twitter.com/1rzXX2UyEH — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 8, 2020

NBA really hired the same catering company that Frye Fest used. — Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) July 8, 2020

LeBron when they tell him there’s no Taco Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/8dJYVkGS4U — Joey Ross (@joey_ross1358) July 8, 2020

Airline meals vs bubble meals pic.twitter.com/fusiiGCE1T — Ron  (@ronald_resha12) July 8, 2020

Adam Silver: Why did you leave the bubble? WHOLE NBA BUBBLE: pic.twitter.com/lVDdC5jpaS — Houston’s Very Own (@YoItsKenneth) July 8, 2020

NBA players on Day 8 of the bubble meals. pic.twitter.com/eIDn4uexyW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 8, 2020

My first meal inside the NBA bubble. pic.twitter.com/9RkOkMwYdF — Danny LoPriore (@DannyLoPriore) July 8, 2020

Luckily for the players in Orlando, the dining apparently will improve once they’ve been settled in for a few days.

Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won't look like airline trays after the first 48 hours … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

Regular-season action is set to kick off July 30. Here’s hoping players are properly fueled by that point.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images