Bill Belichick set the social media world on fire Tuesday.
It came after the New England Patriots head coach was seen scarfing down a Subway sub, as he was reportedly “filming a spot” for the restaurant in Conn.
Those photos and video, of course, made their way around Twitter and prompted some pretty hilarious reactions.
You can check out a few below:
The most intimidating man in sports…. pic.twitter.com/h0yJyj0cdR
— Tim McKone (@Tim_McKone) July 14, 2020
This honestly might be the best Bill Belichick photo I’ve ever seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/NqiduJUEDH
— JØHń 🦖 (@BussosaurusRex) July 14, 2020
Cold cut trio the best. Cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayo, vinegar & oil, The best https://t.co/xnu2DzU0Yt
— Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) July 14, 2020
I can't wait to see Bill Belichick do this. pic.twitter.com/zMfVZr2EDD
— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) July 14, 2020
Q: So Bill, how'd you like the sandwich?
BB: Yeah … I don't know. Look, every sandwich is different. Bread, meat, lettuce, some other vegetable combination. I'm not saying it was bad, I'm not saying that. But it was what it was. And I'm on to the next.https://t.co/hrsg55WLm7 pic.twitter.com/QL1SOMwRFW
— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 14, 2020
"We're on to salami." https://t.co/sLiGpdAX5e
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 14, 2020
Belichick doing a @SUBWAY commercial is not something I expected to see. https://t.co/GyrfhQ0Xmp
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 14, 2020
Belichick filming an ad for Subway. Big Forest Gump vibes pic.twitter.com/Xej19LtM3A
— henrylmcnamara (@henrylmcnamara) July 14, 2020
The khaki-sneakers combination is one only the GOAT can get away with.
If Belichick is really taking part in a Subway commercial, you can take it to the bank it will be the best commercial of all time.
More NFL: How Cam Newton Initially Felt About Possibly Playing For Bill Belichick
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images