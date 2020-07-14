Bill Belichick set the social media world on fire Tuesday.

It came after the New England Patriots head coach was seen scarfing down a Subway sub, as he was reportedly “filming a spot” for the restaurant in Conn.

Those photos and video, of course, made their way around Twitter and prompted some pretty hilarious reactions.

You can check out a few below:

The khaki-sneakers combination is one only the GOAT can get away with.

If Belichick is really taking part in a Subway commercial, you can take it to the bank it will be the best commercial of all time.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images