If you were watching the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, you may have noticed something about Nathan Eovaldi.

No, it wasn’t his first pitch that hit 100mph. Though that was nice to see.

Eovaldi took the mound donning his usual No. 17. But when he returned in the top of the third something was missing. The right-hander appeared to have lost the one from his jersey, making it No. 7, which is worn by Christian Vazquez.

And, as expected, Twitter had plenty of reactions.

Eovaldi’s full number returned an inning later. But why the one went missing in the first place remains a mystery. For now, anyway.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images