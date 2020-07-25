Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you were watching the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, you may have noticed something about Nathan Eovaldi.

No, it wasn’t his first pitch that hit 100mph. Though that was nice to see.

Eovaldi took the mound donning his usual No. 17. But when he returned in the top of the third something was missing. The right-hander appeared to have lost the one from his jersey, making it No. 7, which is worn by Christian Vazquez.

Nathan Eovaldi just changed his jersey number mid-game? pic.twitter.com/45RMcxp8VT — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 25, 2020

And, as expected, Twitter had plenty of reactions.

He was throwing so hard the 1 fell off. — Vickie (@vickieisthegoat) July 25, 2020

EVO-LUTION BAY BAY — Dirty Water Rants (@dirtywaterrants) July 25, 2020

Nathan Eovaldi showing so much disrespect for the NFL’s no jersey swap policy that he’s doing it mid-game. — Andrew E Haskell (@AndrewEHaskell) July 25, 2020

Nathan Eovalving? — Alex 🏒 (@AM_PensFan_96) July 25, 2020

i also share shirts with my bff i dont see an issue — jackie dadley jr (@jdmartinezstan) July 25, 2020

Vasquez is pitching? Evoladi is catching? — S-Mar (@smartin5) July 25, 2020

Did he just pull a Ray Bourque!? — Vanilla Gorilla 🦍 (@BernoByrne) July 25, 2020

Eovaldi’s full number returned an inning later. But why the one went missing in the first place remains a mystery. For now, anyway.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images