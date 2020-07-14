Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Twitter can be a cruel place.

Josh Allen received the highest throw power rating of any quarterback in “Madden NFL 21.” Allen’s team, the Buffalo Bills, understandably promoted this fact in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Take a look:

Allen has a cannon for an arm — there’s no denying that. However, if you ever have watched Allen play, then you know he has major issues with his accuracy and decision-making.

Fans felt inclined to remind the Bills of this.

Allen overthrows all of his receivers by 10+ yards….. his “power rating” ISN’T a good thing…. — Dave Hunger (@dhunger68) July 13, 2020

Right, now if only he could throw it to his receivers we would really have something. — Jay Page (@jayrib70) July 13, 2020

That's why he's at his best going into the Buffalo wind.. It keeps his pass in the field of play where the receivers can catch up to it.. — Rob Tester (@RobTester8) July 14, 2020

What's his accuracy score? — Trump Doesn't Care About You (@BluSnaggletooth) July 13, 2020

Jamarcus Russell had a pretty big arm too… come to think of it, so did JP Losman 🤔🤔 — Brent McFarland (@CoachOfTheYear2) July 14, 2020

Now if Allen can get is accuracy up a few notches, then this could be a season to remember. — Richard Anderson (@WNYsport) July 14, 2020

Now imagine if he could actually hit the deep passes in stride. — Kelborn (@Kelborn48) July 13, 2020

What's his accuracy?😬 — Jay Clutch (@JayClutch10) July 13, 2020

C’mon, Bills. You had to see that one coming.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images