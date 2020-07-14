Twitter can be a cruel place.

Josh Allen received the highest throw power rating of any quarterback in “Madden NFL 21.” Allen’s team, the Buffalo Bills, understandably promoted this fact in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Take a look:

Allen has a cannon for an arm — there’s no denying that. However, if you ever have watched Allen play, then you know he has major issues with his accuracy and decision-making.

Fans felt inclined to remind the Bills of this.

C’mon, Bills. You had to see that one coming.

