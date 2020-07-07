Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The $500 million contract extension Patrick Mahomes signed Monday prompted some around the NFL to translate that thought into which quarterback would be next.

Could it be Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott? Or what about Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson?

Then again, no quarterback is likely to see the massive pay day that the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller received.

The Buffalo News tried to make that clear to Buffalo Bills fans regarding quarterback Josh Allen. The outlet even included the headline: “Don’t expect Josh Allen’s next contract to look anything like Mahomes’ deal.”

However, it was met with some rather obvious-yet-hilarious feedback. You can check out some of the responses below:

“Don’t expect water to be dry”- @TheBuffaloNews — UNBEARABLE SZN 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@goldfinger3007) July 7, 2020

Hard hitting stuff right here — Jeremy Jones (@jerj24) July 7, 2020

Wow, way to go out on a limb there guys. Kudos. — Ryan Thompson (@RThomps11) July 7, 2020

I'm sure they'll both be on paper with ink. — corpusnovus (@corpusnovus) July 7, 2020

You don't say — Black Hole Slug (@SlugLife0607) July 7, 2020

In the outlet’s defense, Buffalo fans certainly seem to be overly optimistic about Allen despite how little he’s accomplished in his first two seasons.

A ton of bettors even put money on Allen to win the 2020 NFL MVP while many believe the Allen-led Bills have enough to dethrone the Patriots for the AFC East.

Maybe Buffalo needed to hear it after all.

