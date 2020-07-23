Twitter had a field today with Tom Brady on Thursday.

The 42-year-old quarterback arrived at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training facility Thursday morning without wearing a protective mask. He proceeded to talk to multiple individuals before entering a building in which he was tested for COVID-19. Brady appeared to put on a mask as he entered the facility, but nevertheless had it below his chin upon exiting the building.

Video was captured by WFTS-TV’s Kyle Burger and can be viewed below:

Whether that’s a big deal is up for you to decide.

However, many football fans were outraged by Brady’s mask etiquette and took to Twitter to share their feelings. You can view some of the reactions below.

 

Make of that what you will.

Cam Newton, Brady’s potential replacement in New England, arrived in Boston on Wednesday wearing protective face covering. The Patriots quarterback later used social media to deliver a message to fans.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images