Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Twitter had a field today with Tom Brady on Thursday.

The 42-year-old quarterback arrived at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training facility Thursday morning without wearing a protective mask. He proceeded to talk to multiple individuals before entering a building in which he was tested for COVID-19. Brady appeared to put on a mask as he entered the facility, but nevertheless had it below his chin upon exiting the building.

Video was captured by WFTS-TV’s Kyle Burger and can be viewed below:

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Tom Brady arrives for the first time at the #Bucs training facility. You can see him putting on a mask and going inside the testing trailer. pic.twitter.com/Mc3a6XDGg3 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) July 23, 2020

Whether that’s a big deal is up for you to decide.

However, many football fans were outraged by Brady’s mask etiquette and took to Twitter to share their feelings. You can view some of the reactions below.

TIRED: NO MASK WIRED: MASK AND SATCHEL pic.twitter.com/bq8vkBqih5 — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) July 23, 2020

Tom Brady is a Karen 😱 @vato1hunnit no mask wearing 😂 https://t.co/30UELctmhI — deх (вall dnт lιe)🎙 (@balldntlie) July 23, 2020

Guess we are just gonna assume that Tom Brady doesn't have some type of medical condition that prevents him from wearing a mask ?@OMFonWEEI @LouMerloni @TylerDevitte — Dice Reynolds (@DiceKota) July 23, 2020

Tom Brady already owning the “Florida Man…” life going no mask in Florida. https://t.co/PAsxmFeCCd — Jabroni Salad (@tgt6617) July 23, 2020

If this is the kind of seriousness that the NFL is taking wearing masks at their facilities. then the NFL is going to run into some major problems. You're a role model, TB12. Do better. https://t.co/mErpWbENaA — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) July 23, 2020

Tom Brady should be old enough to know better. That's another reason why he should wear a mask. His age. — Fantasy Leftovers (@FantasyLeftover) July 23, 2020

Why aren’t pro athletes wearing masks in public places. I watched Tom Brady enter your Tampa’s practice facility today HOLD a mask up to his face and then take it off IMMEDIATELY once he thought the cameras were off him. Like most they think a mask is a inconvenience to them. — BBMG (@Realboysince73) July 23, 2020

Weird to not wear a mask to or from a COVID test and then hang around chatting with everyone without masks on. Mind you, this is in Florida. In the middle of the worst of the pandemic outbreak. Love you Tom Brady but come on bro pic.twitter.com/An6wa5qj8H — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) July 23, 2020

Drive me nuts. Even saw @CameronNewton arriving in Boston doing it. Not sure how people have this much trouble. That said, at least they’re wearing masks. @TomBrady strolled into Tampa without any mask and was talking to people also not wearing masks. 🤦🏼‍♂️ 🤬 — Mike Lacek 🧢 (@mdlacek) July 23, 2020

If Tom Brady doesn’t have to wear a mask, why do I? 😂 — Darren Allen (@thedarrenallen) July 23, 2020

That Tom Brady video of him not wearing a mask just makes me realize that some teams are absolutely going to try and hide positive COVID tests this year — jack (@actionjack69) July 23, 2020

Make of that what you will.

Cam Newton, Brady’s potential replacement in New England, arrived in Boston on Wednesday wearing protective face covering. The Patriots quarterback later used social media to deliver a message to fans.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images