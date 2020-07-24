Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi wasted no time showing off his velocity Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox opened their 2020 Major League Baseball season against the Baltimore Orioles in a fan-less Fenway Park. And the right-hander used the first pitch of the game to put any doubt to rest about his elbow.

Eovaldi hit 100 mph on the radar gun with a four-seam fastball.

And, as expected, Twitter was excited.

Nathan Eovaldi Cy Young quest begins ! — kevin (@K_DeLa_) July 24, 2020

2020 American League Cy Young – Nathan Eovaldi — Mark Anderson (@MarkAndersonPGA) July 24, 2020

If you think that after one inning I'm about to put my life savings on Nathan Eovaldi finishing with a perfect game this evening you are absolutely correct. — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) July 24, 2020

Nathan Eovaldi is fired up for #OpeningDay! First pitch of the game is 100 mph. #RedSox — Sean Penney (@spenney83) July 24, 2020

One hundo for Nathan Eovaldi 👀👀 — Alan Nahigian (@BigAl2793) July 24, 2020

Nathan Eovaldi starting off the #RedSox season with a 100 mph strike is what I like to see. — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) July 24, 2020

Nathan Eovaldi really just started his 2020 season with a 100mph pitch — Robbie Whitney (@Ravngrobo) July 24, 2020

Nathan Eovaldi in World Series form. Is that good? — ETD51 (@ETD51) July 24, 2020

Taylor Swift Nathan Eovaldi

🤝

Throwing smoke — Mandy (@MandyTheCreator) July 24, 2020

Nathan Eovaldi is on pace to never let anyone on base all season. — Jeff* (@jfabin15) July 24, 2020

Eovaldi battled elbow issues last season, so it’s certainly nice to see him starting things off on a high note.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images