Nathan Eovaldi wasted no time showing off his velocity Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox opened their 2020 Major League Baseball season against the Baltimore Orioles in a fan-less Fenway Park. And the right-hander used the first pitch of the game to put any doubt to rest about his elbow.

Eovaldi hit 100 mph on the radar gun with a four-seam fastball.

And, as expected, Twitter was excited.

Eovaldi battled elbow issues last season, so it’s certainly nice to see him starting things off on a high note.

