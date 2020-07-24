Nathan Eovaldi wasted no time showing off his velocity Friday night.
The Boston Red Sox opened their 2020 Major League Baseball season against the Baltimore Orioles in a fan-less Fenway Park. And the right-hander used the first pitch of the game to put any doubt to rest about his elbow.
Eovaldi hit 100 mph on the radar gun with a four-seam fastball.
And, as expected, Twitter was excited.
Nathan Eovaldi Cy Young quest begins !
— kevin (@K_DeLa_) July 24, 2020
2020 American League Cy Young – Nathan Eovaldi
— Mark Anderson (@MarkAndersonPGA) July 24, 2020
If you think that after one inning I'm about to put my life savings on Nathan Eovaldi finishing with a perfect game this evening you are absolutely correct.
— Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) July 24, 2020
Nathan Eovaldi is fired up for #OpeningDay! First pitch of the game is 100 mph. #RedSox
— Sean Penney (@spenney83) July 24, 2020
One hundo for Nathan Eovaldi 👀👀
— Alan Nahigian (@BigAl2793) July 24, 2020
Nathan Eovaldi starting off the #RedSox season with a 100 mph strike is what I like to see.
— Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) July 24, 2020
Nathan Eovaldi really just started his 2020 season with a 100mph pitch
— Robbie Whitney (@Ravngrobo) July 24, 2020
Nathan Eovaldi in World Series form. Is that good?
— ETD51 (@ETD51) July 24, 2020
Taylor Swift Nathan Eovaldi
🤝
Throwing smoke
— Mandy (@MandyTheCreator) July 24, 2020
Nathan Eovaldi is on pace to never let anyone on base all season.
— Jeff* (@jfabin15) July 24, 2020
Eovaldi battled elbow issues last season, so it’s certainly nice to see him starting things off on a high note.
More Red Sox: Tom Werner Reflects On Mookie Betts Trade, Contract Talks
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images