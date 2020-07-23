Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The WNBA will kick off its coronavirus-shortened season July 25, without Renee Montgomery.

The Atlanta Dream guard took to The Players Tribune to announce her decision to opt out of the 2020 season to focus on using her voice to help fight the social justice issues plaguing the world today.

Montgomery sat down on “NESN After Hours” with Cealey Godwin for a powerful conversation on Tuesday night to discuss her decision to sit out while also giving her reaction to Senator Kelly Loeffler’s criticism of the WNBA’s Black Lives Matter initiatives.

Check out the full interview above!

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images