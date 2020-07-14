Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For most 15-year-olds, simply meeting your favorite professional athlete is the coolest thing ever.

High school football player Tyreeq-Styles Obichere took that a step further last weekend.

During a youth football workout hosted by Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, Obichere got to run routes with one of his favorite players in the NFL. More importantly, he got to flex on Hill.

With Hill playing defensive back, the 10th-grade football player made an insane one-handed catch that impressed everyone involved.

Hill’s reaction was priceless, and he took to Twitter to encourage and joke with Obichere.

Now I see what it feels like to get snagged on 😌, serious note though amazing grab keep that same energy future phenom cause next time I’m bring breeland to hold you 😂 https://t.co/r3avH0USrb — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 13, 2020

Hill also joked at his own expense after the catch, turning a screengrab of himself into a crying Michael Jordan meme and setting it as his profile picture.

With skill like that, keep an eye out for Obichere when he comes onto the college football scene in a few years.

