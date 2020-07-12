Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Fight Island’s” time finally has come.

UFC 251 will take place Saturday night at Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. A stacked card is topped by a welterweight clash between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, who took the fight on just six day’s notice.

Will Masvidal be able to step up and earn a win with such little time to prepare, or will Usman take care of business? We’ll find out soon enough.

The stats don’t lie. We’re in for a CLASSIC. 🍿 [ One word. @TENETfilm, only in theaters August 12 ] pic.twitter.com/856JZQRvuK — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2020

Here’s how to watch the prelims:

When: Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV

And here’s how to watch the main card:

When: Saturday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: PPV

Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV

