“Fight Island’s” time finally has come.
UFC 251 will take place Saturday night at Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. A stacked card is topped by a welterweight clash between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, who took the fight on just six day’s notice.
Will Masvidal be able to step up and earn a win with such little time to prepare, or will Usman take care of business? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch the prelims:
When: Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV
And here’s how to watch the main card:
When: Saturday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: PPV
Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV
Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images