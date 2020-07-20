Daniel Bard is back.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher last appeared in an MLB seven years ago in April of 2013. According to Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, the 35-year-old has made the team’s roster. With Bard’s control issues apparently behind him he could become a valuable part of the Rockies bullpen. This perseverance makes Bard our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Meredith Gorman details the Hollywood-like story in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images