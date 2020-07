Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patty Mills is stepping up to help his home country of Australia.

San Antonio Spurs guard, Patty Mills, will be donating the rest of his 2019-2020 season salary to Black Lives Matter organizations in Australia. This act makes him our VA Heroes of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Courtney Cox details the actions of the players in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images