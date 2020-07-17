Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While it’s unclear whether fans eventually will be able to attend games at Fenway Park during the 2020 season, you still can be there in spirit — and in cutout form, if you so choose.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday announced the “Monster Home Run Challenge,” a fundraiser that’ll involve placing cutouts of fans in the seats atop the Green Monster for a chance to win prizes.

A $500 donation is required to support the Red Sox Foundation. Those fans whose silhouette cutouts are hit by a Red Sox home run will receive the autographed ball, two Green Monster tickets for the 2021 season, a custom Red Sox home jersey with their name and a video replay of the home run.

All participants also will automatically receive a personalized scoreboard message on the right field videoboard and 2020 Red Sox promotional items. Fans will receive their (20-inch by 30-inch) cutout at the end of the program.

The cutouts will be rearranged on the Green Monster and moved prior to each homestand. Those who wish to see their likeness July 24 (Opening Day) through through Aug. 19 must submit their photos by 5 p.m. ET on Saturday by visiting redsox.com/monsterchallenge.

Fans also can sign up now for the second half of the season, which will run from Aug. 28 through Sept. 24.

