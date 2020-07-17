Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia are back to deliver the latest episode of the NESN After Hours podcast, brought to you by People’s United Bank.

The sports world is another day closer to being back and action and Cealey and Emerson are here to breakdown this week’s top stories. The duo begins by discussing the allegations Washington’s now un-named NFL team is facing and then switch gears to discuss the Boston Bruins and Celtics return to training camp. Finally, Godwin and Lotzia discuss the possibility of fans at Gillette Stadium for the 2020 NFL Season and what to expect in the coming weeks.

Listen to the full podcast below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://nesn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/AFTER-HOURS-POD-0717.mp3

