Carsen Edwards did a thing Tuesday night.
The Celtics rookie point guard isn’t exactly known for his dunking ability, but put it on display during Boston’s scrimmage against the Houston Rockets in Orlando, Fla.
And the 22-year-old Edwards made superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook look silly in the process.
Check it out:
woah 😳 pic.twitter.com/WZpZqLMKeq
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 29, 2020
Wow.
Play of the night? We certainly think so.
More Celtics: Did Boston ‘Lose’ Kemba Walker? Kendrick Perkins’ Take Has Twitter Confused
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images