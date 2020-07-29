Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carsen Edwards did a thing Tuesday night.

The Celtics rookie point guard isn’t exactly known for his dunking ability, but put it on display during Boston’s scrimmage against the Houston Rockets in Orlando, Fla.

And the 22-year-old Edwards made superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook look silly in the process.

Check it out:

Wow.

Play of the night? We certainly think so.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images