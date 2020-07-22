Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown got after it Tuesday afternoon.
The Boston Celtics stars played a game of 1-on-1 after the team’s practice at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The NBA’s official Twitter account later shared a video of the impressive back-and-forth.
Take a look:
JT vs. JB… Who ya got? #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/kZAMfSMwAo
— NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2020
Honestly, that was pretty even. Most importantly, both players look to be in great shape and experiencing little rust.
The Celtics are scheduled to resume their season July 31 when they face the Milwaukee Bucks.
